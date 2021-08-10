AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

ACM opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

