AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

ACM opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

