Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $416.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.