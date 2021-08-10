Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

