Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises about 2.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 67.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. 45,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -77.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.