iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $31,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

IWN traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $160.96. 14,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.10. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

