MAI Capital Management Has $68.65 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,733.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,521.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

