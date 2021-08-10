$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $777.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Shares of GFL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.04. 11,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,969. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

