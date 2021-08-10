Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,748.52 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,521.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.