Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.23. Hyliion shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 3,124 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 807,500 shares of company stock worth $7,931,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

