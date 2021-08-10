Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $5.53. Metromile shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 52,987 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MILE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Metromile by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

