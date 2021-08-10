Invst LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.72. 9,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.28. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

