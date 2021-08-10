Invst LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

