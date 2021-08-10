Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

NYSE WM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. 3,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

