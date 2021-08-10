Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 5.1% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

EBAY stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.13.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

