Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 863 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 863 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $301.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $306.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

