CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $50.78

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.78, but opened at $48.55. CEVA shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 42 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.19, a PEG ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 93.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 115.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

