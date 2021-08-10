Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $27.36. Valneva shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 784 shares changing hands.

VALN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

