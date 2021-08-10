Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain’s better-than-anticipated second-quarter results reflected the improvements in the company’s storage and service segments’ performance. The company has leased 19 megawatts of capacity at its global data-center portfolio through the first seven months of the ongoing year. Recently, Iron Mountain signed a 10-year 2.4-megawatt lease with a Fortune 100 Tech customer at its WPA-1 facility in Boyers, PA. In addition to that, the company has entered into a EUR 76-million agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Singapore-based Calcium DC Pte. Ltd. Shares of Iron Mountain have outperformed the industry it belongs to, in the past six months. Nevertheless, higher reliance on non-paper-based technologies and slowdown in service activity are expected to act as headwinds for the service segment.”

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.40. 26,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.