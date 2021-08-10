Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

SWIR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. 20,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $735.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 7.4% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

