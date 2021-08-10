QASH (QASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $326,132.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, QASH has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $27.47 million and $326,132.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00853852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00108003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041665 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

