II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.II-VI also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,950. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.68.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

