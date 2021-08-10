REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

