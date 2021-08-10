MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,909.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 888,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 121,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,529,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

