Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.80

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 297973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of -153.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,892,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,111,960 shares of company stock valued at $423,550,675 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

