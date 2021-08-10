Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Cut to Neutral at Vertical Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMBM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. 4,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,213. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

