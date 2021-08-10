MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 554,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 554,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.58. 15,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

