Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys 990 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. 2,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.72.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

