Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys 439 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,752. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.76 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.