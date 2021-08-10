Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,023. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.