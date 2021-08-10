MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $53.18 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,591 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 68,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.39. The company had a trading volume of 48,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,836. The stock has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

