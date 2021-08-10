Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 200.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302,000 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health makes up 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.41% of Elanco Animal Health worth $67,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 160,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,740. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

