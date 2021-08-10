Dynamic (DYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $154.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.86 or 0.06904368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $587.46 or 0.01295500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00360191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00128821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00586576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00339572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00290802 BTC.

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

