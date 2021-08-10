Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce earnings of $3.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the highest is $4.09. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.46 to $17.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.12 to $18.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,584. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 2,480.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

