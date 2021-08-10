Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shaw Communications stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$21.50 and a 52-week high of C$36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJR.B. Cormark raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

