Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

