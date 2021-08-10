LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

