LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 90,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,048,000 after buying an additional 13,587,699 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,920,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 371,902 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 209.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 173,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,533,000.

SPMB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 4,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $26.80.

