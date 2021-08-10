LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.51. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,103. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.43.

