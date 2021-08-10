JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 223,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $475.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

