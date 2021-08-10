LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 822,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,951 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $444.28. 81,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,128. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $444.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

