JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is LexAurum Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,987 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73.

