Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,562 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 118.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after buying an additional 370,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $329.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,499. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $334.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.