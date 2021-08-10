Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $305.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cavco Industries traded as high as $252.56 and last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,769,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

