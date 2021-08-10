Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.500-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Waters also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.29. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $399.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.