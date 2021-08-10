Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $276,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,422 shares of company stock worth $2,792,208. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NEM opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

