Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,617. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

