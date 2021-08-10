Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.59 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share.

Cable One stock opened at $1,978.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,877.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,195.38.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

