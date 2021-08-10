Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Umpqua has decreased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UMPQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,567. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

