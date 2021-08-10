Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report sales of $16.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.42 million to $17.20 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $30.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $86.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. 4,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,997. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $679.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of -1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.05. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

