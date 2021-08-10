Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $43.40 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00159292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00148052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.11 or 1.00045918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.16 or 0.00812504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

